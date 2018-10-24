It’s 26 years since I’ve heard from you. I thought that I was in love with the memory of us, but that’s not the case. I’m still in love with you. That became evident when you replied to my message. You told me you have never loved another like you loved me. It was pure and innocent love. Now, you live in England, you have a family and a good life. I too have a family of my own. Our lives must go on even though it hurts so much. I can’t stop thinking about you. I’m just glad you live far because I don’t know what would happen if you were near me. I’ve always loved you, and always will

xx