I’m waiting for you

Why is it so hard to fined someone that will love all off you.And why is it that I can love every part of my self but my love interests cant seem too.Its hard living in this world when you have autism and everyone that finds out treats you differently after.I would not change this part of me,but there are times that I wish I knew what it was like to be someone with out autism.Then I would know why everyone I have dated either leaves after two dates or treats me like I’m stupid after finding out.I know they say there is someone for everyone, so were are you my MR Right.Im waiting for you XOX CG

