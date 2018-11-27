I spent 7 years of my life in love with my best friend. In our small southern town where I was his dispatcher and he was my favorite officer. We found love in the most hopeless of circumstances and embarked on a journey that would alter my life completely. Every borrowed moment we had was spent with each other and the way I loved that man I will never love another. There are places on my heart that he touched that no one will ever know and there was a fire that he lit for me that will never go out. The way he changed me saved my life and for that I’ll forever be thankful.

