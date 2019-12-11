It was this past July Fourth when our paths crossed. The connection between us was instantaneous. Unlike anything I had ever felt before. I’ve spent the last five months falling deeper in love with a man forty years older than I am. I am 27, he is 67. I know what people will say. I know what they will assume. He worries about this more than I do. It’s difficult to put into words the depths of my love for him. The way it physically hurts me when we are apart. How could my soul mate have been put on this earth forty years before I was even born? I will spend the rest of my life loving him.

