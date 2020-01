Have you ever just sensed God, like truly felt his presence? Goosebumps, head to toe, just knowing that there is a Supreme Deity, a Father, who knows everything about you, the good, the bad, the ugly, and still loves you? To feel it in the moment with someone you love, a song, or alone. There are no words. It can take your breath away, leave you stunned in wonder.

Share this:

Tweet