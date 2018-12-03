God makes all things possible. We have been together almost half a century and sometimes I wonder how we got so far in this life. We have shared three children and nine grandchildren. We even mourned together over the loss of one grandchild. Both of us are orphans now since my dad passed away. It seems like yesterday that we met, but there has been so much in between. Illnesses and separations and loneliness. But I know you are there for me and God will keep us together.

