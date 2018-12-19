I want to put down on paper mu story of love, but I don’t know how to, my life is too full of distractions. Our story has so many wonderful omens, coincidences, small miracles that have happened so far, that its almost too crazy for people to believe. It started so unexpectedly, and in such an unbelieveable place, that it is mind blowing. Little did I know, that the biggest hurdle is yet to overcome. I’ve already overcome what seemed impossible and moved 1000 miles to be here and now, 3 years later, I feel more scared now, than ever. We can do this Baby! Signed, Your Truly Hopeless Romantic

Share this:

Tweet

