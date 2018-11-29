At 10 you said I was your girlfriend. You became my best friend. The day we first kissed I walked home on cloud 9. I fell in love with you and it was like nothing I ever felt before. What we had was forbidden but I didn’t care I had to have you. We became parents at age 16 and our lives forever intertwined. We married young and life was tough but I knew I always wanted you no matter what. 7 children and 29 years later it’s still you. I look into our future and I always see us together. We have overcome the unthinkable and our love has survived. It will always be you.

