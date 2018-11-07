Its hard. It’s hard when you love two people at one time. When there’s your high school best friend,and your high school boyfriend. When one becomes your husband, and the other is just a long gone wish. They say you don’t know what ya got till it’s gone. And sometimes, that’s the realist thing in life.Especially if the long gone wish is a complete opposite from your husband. I mean. What do you do when you love two people but you feel more of a draw to someone who should’ve been the one, and would’ve been….had we just said we liked each other way back when…

Share this:

Tweet

