Getting over a broken heart is one of the hardest things I’ve ever experienced.

Most days I wanted to stay in bed. Most nights I spent crying myself to sleep.

I feel like I’ve come a long way in two years.

I’m learning to love myself again. I’m learning to enjoy life again. I’m learning to live again.

I’m beginning to believe in true love & I’m considering giving it another chance.

The one thing that scares me the most is giving my all & ending up with nothing. I guess it’s the chance I’ll have to take.