I will forever struggle between you and him. I loved you so much. Why did you wait until after I got married to fight for me? Why did it take you so long? I was yours. I was always yours. I’m sorry I rushed into getting married. I’m so sorry. I know it broke you too. It’s been 6 months since I’ve last talked to you and 5 years since I got married. All I can hope is one day to have another chance. One more kiss. One more chance to love you right. I’m sorry we were kids. We didn’t stand a chance then but we would have now. All I want is to see you happy, but I miss you so. I love you.

