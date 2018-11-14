16 yrs ago we fell in love. 16 yrs ago I told a lie that ruined chances of living a life knowing your love. 15 yrs ago I told the truth betraying your trust, knowing you would never forgive. I know your hugs/smell/your laugh, our souls colliding, & hurt. My soul re-shatters daily as I relive my mistake. You knew me at my rawest vulnerable state & you protected that valiantly. I will be eternally tortured by my loss of you. For a moment I had a soulful passionate love. Scott know that I loved you truly. I will never find another. I can’t un-love you. Always sorry & yours-LisaAnna

