Letter to my Former Self

Dear Kate,

Why him? He won’t let you have guy friends. He punches the walls in anger. He reads your diary. He cries and says you aren’t committed to the relationship like he is. He makes you feel like nothing. Why are you marrying him?

Letter to my Current Self

Dear Kate,

I can’t believe he left you. I can’t believe you stayed for 25 years, and here, he is the one who left. He blames you, you know. For everything. He’s mean. He’s angry. He’s bitter. Yeah? What’s new? He came in to the marriage the same way.

I’m free now. I can heal.

Kate