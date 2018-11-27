Life is so unpredictable

One day all elements are going well and if one element becomes dislodged it can literally shatter you. It is so important that each person focuses on YOU and only you at times. When one of your elements become tarnished you can recover better. This is not to say ignore the other elements such as family, friends, careers etc.but align them throughout your life. When things begin to crumble hopefully you will be able to overcome better. We were given life but not guaranteed it will be smooth sailing. This is why we must at an early age learn to take care of us!

