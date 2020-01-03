Life Without You

True Love does exist, I knew it the first day I saw you at the lake. For 23 years we were together only when you could be with me but it had to end. Now 38 years have passed since you sent me away and your back in my life once more but only for 6 years. Yes, we do love each other but it was time that gave us these 6 years together again and knowing that our love was true. We now have to part again and now it is only time that will bring us together again. They say you will never remember me but you will, you promised. Always and forever I will love you, always.

