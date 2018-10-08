Long Lost Love

It was such a shock to hear from you after all these years. I was the one that got away way back then. It’s funny how the moment we spoke, we picked up right where we left off some 30 years ago. I have wondered what might have been many times. It’s interesting how our lives take all these twist and turns. You have a good life and I am happy for that. I wish I could see you, but that scares me more than anything. The strong feelings that are felt just talking on the phone, I’m just not sure I can keep them contained.

Jessie’s girl