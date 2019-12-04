Long(Ed) Distance Relationship

I was 17 when we met. I went back home after High School and his sister had a bar/ restaurant. I knew he drank a lot but it didn’t bother me. He was older than me so he is old fashioned about everything. If my bra strap was twisted, he’d fix it. He was attentive. Before I came back home in the states, he was my boyfriend. 2yrs later I broke it off. I knew he couldn’t stop drinking. I got married to someone else after 3 kids, we got divorce. He has his own 3 kids as well with someone else. 18 yrs later he found me on Facebook and said he had been looking for me.

