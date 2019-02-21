I was with someone for eight years. He was the most kind hearted person and could always make me smile. We had many wonderful times together and made many wonderful memories.We tried to work things out but we couldn’t. We hadn’t been spilt up but for two months and all of sudden he was gone.He passed away in July of 2018. I know that he loved me but I miss him every single day. I think about him a lot. It has been one of the hardest things I have gone through. I know that it will get easier but I still wish I could talk to him. We were still really good friends and I will always love him

