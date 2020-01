I am lost and alone

I keep staring at my phone

Wondering if you’ll ever come back home

We both know the answer

I really hate cancer

Why did cancer have to take you away

I miss you every single day

This hurts And nothing works

Because I refuse to move on

This emotion is worst than a sad song

I will never love again

I don’t even want a friend

Because this is not the end

I will see you again

-LR