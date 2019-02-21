In college, who I thought was my true love, was my lost love. You just left one day, without a reason as to why. I called, I followed you to class to ask, but you would not talk to me. I cried and hurt for months. I still wonder why, despite the fact that I’ve been happily married for over 40 years. A common friend told me to forget about it years later.. I think he knows but keeps your reason secret. The saddest part is that I think some family members that I still keep in contact with had a part in this ‘breakup’ but I have no proof. I just want to know ‘WHY?’

