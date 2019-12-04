So many counterfeits of you there are. I’m convinced only few people in there life truly encounter you…

I don’t believe real love is tainted. I don’t believe real love is fleeting. I don’t believe love is ever wrong. We get impatient for love grasping at straws. I believe love finds us when we least expect it. We can pray for it we should pray for it. Prayer cleanses our hearts to recieve it. Love also grows it doesn’t fade. Love lasts till death. Don’t give up on love. Wait my friend. Don’t accept whats false for what is true.