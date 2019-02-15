The greatest love opened within the core of my being and this love is beyond powerful, it opened up out of a bubble of oil substance and tears poored down my face, my hand grab my chest and could not believe that the love I’ve seeked my whole life was right within me all this time, all the joy, love. Peace and the brightest light are within core of life, it’s astonishing!!!! All we ever had to do was look within us and ask our own self about ourself, we never turn back in because we were taught who we were from our parents, asking myself about myself was all that was needed

