Six long years I spent with my husband. Lived and learned. Got my heart broken and felt used. I’m slowly learning that it was a blessing in disguise. I met my current boyfriend through my now ex-husband. I’m falling in love more and more everyday. Sometimes it’s worth the risk to see where you end up. Love is worth taking risks for. I’m so glad my marriage turned into a disaster because at the end of the day, it gave me my two kids and it taught me how to truly love.

