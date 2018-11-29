This year has been very difficult for my family. My Husband’s Dad passed away in Feb, our furbaby Peaches passed in June, then my husband’s cousin just passed this month. We have been thrown in a whirlwind of lose, as soon as we have our footing back, something else happens. Through all this we have grown closer, have been given such strength from Father God, & cried many healing tears. We have also been blessed, we received Caroline & Oki in June, it seems, Peaches sent them too us, & slowly We started looking at what we have not what we have lost, & are now healing slowly. Love never dies! D

