When I I told you to go back, be a with the family you created I meant it. I also told you that day if our paths ever crossed again we were meant to be. As the years past we lived our lives made our memories something was still missing. Thank god for Facebook! You messaged me and said “remember me”? I said how could I forget. Then you remembered what I said to you that day in September, and now here we are celebrating our 4 yr anniversary, as we remember the walks we had, the messages we sent, the long road it took to get here, and they memories we have created. Love you then love you still.

