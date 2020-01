When I have friends in difficult times, I usually offer the following:

May God give you a rainbow for every storm.

For every tear, a smile.

For every care, a promise.

And a blessing in each trial.

For every problem that life sends,

A Faithful friend to share.

For every sigh, a sweet song.

And an answer for each prayer.

It almost always helps.

Loved “Every Breath”

R.Turnbull