Manny the strongest person I know, All of my life I prayed for a happy life, a good life, without realizing all my prayers were answered the day I meet you. I never truly knew how much pain hides behind a smile, until the day I watched you tell me the story of your life. I was amazed by how well you hid all the pain and suffering and still stood tall ready to conquer anything life sent your way and because of that i fell in love. your pain became my own. you have always told me I saved your life but in all reality you saved mine. Because of you i believe in destiny and true love. martha

