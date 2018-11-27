We met at as teenagers. You were always there for me when I needed someone to talk to, to laugh with, and to encourage me as I shared my dreams with you. Timing was never our thing. I don’t think this life time is our time together. We never managed to be single at the same time. And when there was a glimpse of hope a few years back, logistics just didn’t make it happen. Now after 16 years of being good friends and hopeful lovers, I’ll be marrying someone else. Yet you will always be my soul mate.

