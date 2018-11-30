We met in a make-believe land and formed a real-life bond I thought would never break. We never lived in the same city or even went to the same school, but we were friends. Great friends. This-dress-doesn’t-fit-me-but-I’ll-stand-up-in-your-wedding-anyway kind of friends. You asked, more than once, what caused our friendship’s demise. I wouldn’t answer you. I couldn’t. I didn’t have the heart to tell you the truth, and now the reasons seem so petty, I couldn’t possibly. Maybe someday I will. Know you’re still in my heart and I think of you often. And, I’m sorry.

