I once read somewhere the following, “Maybe we already lived our love”, author unknown. I came across those words at a time in my life where I felt lost and those six words I feel put everything in perspective for me. Time will never erase the depth of my love for you. Towards the end of our relationship, you loved me in a way that I had never been loved before. I think of you everyday and I reminisce often of what we once had. We were so perfect for each other but in other ways we were not. Our love for each other was like a drug. We did it all wrong. I miss us. I love you always.

