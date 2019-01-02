Dear mom, I miss you so much. Where are you? I find myself looking, studying and evaluating others to see if I can find you: hoping I will because you are there. Can you see me? I hated watching you hurt. I wanted to always protect you and even though only the Lord can do this, I tried and I prayed a lot. You mean everything to me. I love you forever. Where is the truth found? I wish you were here to help me find it. It is Christmas and the wonder of our saviors birth reminds us that we will always be together. Merry Christmas mom. Love, PM

