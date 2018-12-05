I love you so much..i know you want to live with me and i am pushing you away intentionally because i am doing this for your good….its hard for me to live without you…every passing day its harder and harder….your love changed me but you have to move in your life…you are thinking that i am selfish and passing time with and taking advantage…but its not true i love you truly and only love you and never start my life with anyone else…and will live with your memories because all that i have now. love you always and forever

Un