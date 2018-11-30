We had known each other for years and lost contact. Then in the late summer of 2012 we found each other in the grocery store of all places. We always said someone placed us there that day. That meeting set the stage for the wonderful life we shared for 2 beautiful years. And then in the blink of an eye you were gone. I went to bed one night my world was perfect and in the morning it was in shambles. How the accident happened and why I will never understand. But to this day I still love you and miss you more than anything. 2012 to 2014 we shared more love than I ever thought possible.

