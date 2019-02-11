my favorite memory with you is star gazing in JT. I will never forget how beautiful you made me feel. The sincerity in your eyes when you told me to be comfortable with my body is an image and feeling I will never forget. No one has ever made me feel the way you have. I understand the reason you had to cut me from your life but it hurts every single day. I want you back in so many ways. Only you know who I truly am and only you know what we have shared. I will love you forever, even if our paths never cross again. I hope life finds you peace and happiness. Love Emp.

Share this:

Tweet

