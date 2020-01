My world shifted the day I met him. He challenged my beliefs and he changed the way I saw myself- but not for the better. And while he still crosses my mind sometimes, and while I will always have a small place in my heart for him, You have changed my life for the better. In you I have found my best friend, my future and my peace. You are the wind beneath my wings and my anchor. I love you for you and I love you for saving me.

