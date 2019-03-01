In less than 6 hours I will be face to face with the man I thought I would spend the rest of my life with, 24 years ago. So many questions I have running through my mind. What am I going to say? Will we hug or shake hands? Will your children like me? How can I ever measure up to the wonderful woman you had in your life for the past 20 years?

Your wife was one special lady! She loved you and your boys so much she spent her dying days in search of me. Our last conversation she told me she would arrange for us to meet. She also asked me if I ever stopped loving you. My answer was no.