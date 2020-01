You were my first born, the one who taught a young girl how to truly love. I went to every awards, every parent meeting, and every ball game (that one season you played). I’ve loved you every second for 23 years. 5 years ago you felt you were better off without your sister and me in your life. I have been broken ever since. I’ve hidden my pain of losing you and no one really knows the agony my heart feels everyday. I pray one day you will release your father’s words from your mind and find out for yourself who we are. You are forever my baby boy….love always, Mom

