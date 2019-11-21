My darling A,

You will never truly know how I feel about you, about how I wish that our timing was better, about how I wish things could be different. Two years ago you walked into my life and I was instantly drawn to you – there was a connection there that I have never felt before. I still feel that way every day that I’m with you. In a perfect world there would be no wife and no other half – there would only be us. Too many hearts will be broken if what we have continues – many of those hearts don’t deserve and don’t ask for this life. I don’t want this to end but I think it must.

