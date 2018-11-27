My Darling Daughters,

I hope you both always know how much I love you. I haven’t always been the best mom. I have made to many mistakes to even count but I have always tried to do my very best. Every single day that I wake up and push forward has always been because of the two of you. You both are my world. As you get older each year and will be leaving the nest soon, I hope you know that I am your biggest fan and supporter. Always. No matter the decisions you will make, I will always support and love you.

Love, Mom