My Darling,

You came to me when I had just about given up on anything that would have resembled Love. You have shown me things that I would have never even thought of and have shown me kindness, gentleness, and compassion. It has almost been 7 years to the day that we had met and I never wish to be parted from you, nor do I wish to ever leave your side. Everyday brings new joys and challenges and I will gladly go through them with you. You have shown me heaven on earth here when I have walked through hell. My only wish is to one day to become your one and only

Forever