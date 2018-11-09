You know that I was getting married under the pressure of my parents. That marriage didnt work. Even I wished if someone stopped me that time.Years later when you said that you wanted to stop me from that marriage and didn’t tell me because you thought you are giving me hope as I was madly in love with you. I knew that you were going through the toughest period of your life and didn’t want someone into it.I should have waited for you a life time if you just stopped me.Now we have chosen different ways and our story became a memory. A bitter sweet memory which is not getting faded…

