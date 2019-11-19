My dear sweet Jerry,

I miss you, we all miss you. So much has changed since you left us, we have Grand girls now! Three of them! You would truly love them all so much and there is no doubt that you would be their favorite and they adore me! I would gladly give you that space if only I could.

We could have lost our lovely Kate a couple of years ago andI needed you so much I could hardly breathe. She is better and her life with Tom is good. Patrick is such a great dad, he reminds me of you so much only he is much more hands on! He and Michelle are amazing. You own my heart, Stella