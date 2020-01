You say I am you Gaurdian angel but little do you know you are mine. You have shown me what real love is and how respectful a man should be. Though we have been together for a short time I feel as if this is Gods plan for us.I have found my safe haven in you and I beleive you have found yours in me. We have hit rock bottom but together we are building each other up. We are a team, here is to our new chapter.

I love you,

KristenElizabeth