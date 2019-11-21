It has been almost 4 years since my old life was ripped from me. I now have been living my life as what seems like inside a strangers body. It is crazy how a trip down the stairs can almost end your life. This new me is hard to deal with. Anger, resentment, total devastation, depression and anxiety are all part of my daily feelings. I never would think anyone could love this new me but here you are. Every single day you continue to love me, support me and push me thru the toughest of times. I am so happy that you are my forever person. Thank you for not giving up on me like I did to me.

Share this:

Tweet

