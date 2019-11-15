My friend,

when your mom died while you where 1000 miles away, visiting me, I feared I was the reason you missed being there for her last breath. Had I not suggested a visit, you would have been home. When the word came that she passed, I literally reached out to you but you didn’t reach back. I felt so inadequate. Once you left for home, I stood and looked at the empty space on the driveway and was overcome with loneliness. Grief bubbled up from the depth of my soul and I wept for us both.

Healing will come in time. May the good memories carry you through.