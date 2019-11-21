I knew the first time I saw you that we would be one. Never in a million years would I have imagined the journey life would deal to us. But you stayed true to me and I you. I did not think I would see the light of day without the hope seeing you every other weekend guarded like the prisoner I became. You centered me day after day, yet many miles away. I longed for our phone calls albeit brief. You were my knight. Who else would take hold and raise my daughter when you didn’t have to. Everyone watched to see how we would unravel. We broke the chains that bound me together.

