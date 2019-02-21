Until you, I didn’t know what love was. I was 18, you were 19, and we were young, lives leading us down different paths. It was your friend who introduced us, claiming the two of us were meant for each other, soulmates. It was a joke, but we played along. We played out our future, talked about forever. And somewhere in the mix, it became real. You became my everything, my world. You made me fall in love with music, with the stars, and the beauty of the world around us. You became my happiness, my light in the dark, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you in it. I love you always.

