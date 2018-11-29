In a few days it will be 2 months since I lost my little sister, 21 years old, to cancer. I keep thinking over and over why this was Gods plan and what was the point of taking her so young…I have yet to understand it.

One thing I’m grateful for is the things she got to experience in life. She got to experience more in life then older adults get to experience and for that I’m grateful. She got to sightsee many states & countries and she got married to the love of her life.

As the holidays loon though I can’t help but be sad that she won’t be with us. She is dearly missed by everyone!