My Love, My Life,

You tell me often that you waited for me, you always loved me and never stopped. You never married because she was not me.

Although we both were in relationships, you with a son and me with two daughters we crossed paths many times. Oh, the love I had for you but always thinking you were mad at me since 10th grade when my father broke us up. He did not allow me to date. All the years that were wasted because of ignorance.

Fast forward to now my love. Married to each other for 6 years and enjoying life. I am so happy we found each other again. I love you!