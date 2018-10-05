I remember taking in my last breath of you. As if a pill swallowing it whole. A breath I wanted to hold in forever and never let out.The vision of your smile so sweet, forever in my memory. Closing my eyes to a dream come true.Your gorgeous self before me.Your eyes so blue as the clearest skies.The scent of you lingering in the room. Like a sweet addiction, I had to take in that breath of air. It was a need, a want. Feel you in me. As if that air hit the depth of my being like no one before. You touched my heart with a beat for all of time. You filled my soul. My last breath.

Love T